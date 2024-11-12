Georgia House Republicans stick with leadership team for the next two years

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia House Republicans will keep their leadership team for the next two years. They gathered Tuesday inside the state Capitol and renominated Jon Burns of Newington as speaker, a position that is traditionally the second-most influential post in state government behind the governor. Burns said he would prioritize expanding healthcare, investing in education and providing opportunities for economic mobility. He also signaled he would consider incentives for safe gun storage after a deadly school shooting north of Atlanta. The full House will vote on the post when it reconvenes for a new term in January, which Burns is likely to win because Republicans hold a majority.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.