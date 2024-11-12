Federal judge blocks Louisiana law that requires classrooms to display Ten Commandments

BATON ROUGE, LA. (AP) — A new Louisiana law that requires the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every public classroom by Jan. 1 has been temporarily blocked after a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction. U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles of Baton Rouge issued the order Tuesday. The judge said the law is “unconstitutional on its face” and plaintiffs are likely to win their case with claims that the law violates the First Amendment. The ruling marks a win for opponents of the law, who argue that the law is unconstitutional and a violation of the separation of church and state. Proponents say the Ten Commandments have historical significance to the foundation of U.S. law.

