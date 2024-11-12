EU top diplomat nominee strongly backs Ukraine and underlines China’s links to the war

BRUSSELS (AP) — The nominee for the European Union’s next top diplomat says the bloc must commit to Ukraine for the long-haul even as the war’s costs mount. Former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas also urged the U.S. to clearly understand China’s role in it. Doubts about the 27-nation EU’s commitment to Ukraine have mounted as Russia takes ground in the war and following the reelection of Donald Trump. The U.S. president-elect has vowed to end the conflict. Kallas said at a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday that the EU must support Ukraine “for as long as it takes and with as much military, financial and humanitarian aid as needed.” She said that “Iran, North Korea, China, more covertly, and Russia are working together” in the war.

