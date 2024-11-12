Britain’s Queen Camilla returns to public duties after chest infection

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Queen Camilla is set to return to public duties after missing weekend events commemorating the nation’s war dead because she was recovering from a chest infection. The 77-year-old Camilla plans to attend a reception for the finalists in the annual Booker Prize for fiction writing on Tuesday. But she will spend less time with guests than originally planned. She is also scheduled to attend a reception for the television and film industry but will cut that one short too.

