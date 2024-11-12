A former prosecutor in southern Mexico is arrested in the grisly decapitation of a mayor

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A former prosecutor and local police official has been arrested in connection with the grisly decapitation of a mayor on Oct. 6. Officials in the southern state of Guerrero confirmed Tuesday that Germán Reyes had been arrested on charges of homicide for the killing of Alejandro Arcos just a week after he took office as mayor of the state capital, Chilpancingo. The arrest was shocking, because officials had previously blamed the killing on a local drug and extortion gang, and Reyes was formerly employed as special prosecutor for Guerrero state.

