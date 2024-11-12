13th annual San Luis Film Festival celebrates indigenous communities



SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The 13th Annual San Luis Film Festival officially kicked off today, with all screenings hosted at Pepp Tech High School's César Chávez Campus in San Luis, Arizona.

This year's film selection places a strong emphasis on Indigenous stories and cultures, showcasing a variety of perspectives from Native American communities. Antonio Carrillo, the founder and president of the festival, shared his excitement about the theme, noting its significance to the local area.

“When we started seeing the common theme, we just got so happy because it’s a great representation of Native Americans,” Carrillo said. “We have two Native American nations around us: the Cocopah and the Quechuan, so we thought this theme was perfect for our region.”

The festival runs until this Friday, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to experience films that might not typically be shown in commercial theaters. For more information on tickets click here.