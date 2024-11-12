12 college students charged with hate crimes after assault in Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) — A dozen students at Salisbury University on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have been charged with hate crimes after police say they assaulted a gay man. Charging documents say one of the defendants made a fake account on a dating app and lured the man to an apartment by promising him sex with a 16-year-old. A defense attorney vehemently denied the alleged motive and said the assault victim never reported the incident because he was trying to have sex with an underage boy. The man’s age is not included in court documents but the legal age of consent in Maryland is generally 16. Police say the man received a broken rib.

