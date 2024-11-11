The Netherlands follows Germany and others in bringing in extra border checks

THE HAGUE (AP) — The Dutch government will bring in extra checks at its land borders to combat irregular migration, similar to a policy brought in by Germany in September. The policy is the latest move by the Netherlands’ hard-right government aimed at reining in immigration, as anti-foreigner sentiment surges across Europe. The measure will take effect from December 9. Countries must give the EU head office four weeks notice before restricting freedom of movement.

