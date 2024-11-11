Suspected shooter and four others are found dead in three Kansas homes, police say

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Five people were found shot to death inside three homes in the same area of Wichita, Kansas, and police believe the shootings are connected. Police Chief Joe Sullivan says one of the people found dead Sunday was the suspected shooter, but he declined to elaborate. Police believe the victims all knew each other. Police were called to a report of a shooting Sunday evening and found a man dead inside a home. Officers following up on his death went to a home a few blocks away and found three other people dead. Police say officers canvassing that neighborhood looked into the window of a third home and saw a fifth victim.

