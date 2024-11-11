Rights group calls for international force to protect Sudanese amid a rampage by paramilitaries

CAIRO (AP) — Human Rights Watch said the U.N. is failing to protect civilians in Sudan’s war and called for the urgent deployment of a protection force. The past month, the Rapid Support Forces, a powerful paramilitary force battling the military, have gone on a rampage in Gezira province, neighboring the capital Khartoum, killing dozens of people and raping women and girls, according to the U.N. and local groups. Human Rights Watch said atrocities will no stop “without a strong global response.” Sudan’s war between the military and RSF has been raging for more than a year and a half, driving millions from their homes and pushing some parts of the country in to famine.

