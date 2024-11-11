Mexico explains 5 easy steps to register online as a candidate for a spot on the Supreme Court

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials laid out five easy steps for registering online as a candidate for one of nine spots on Mexico’s Supreme Court. There was even a short video Monday that made the process look so easy. If you’re a Mexican citizen, all you need is ID, a law degree, a grade point average of 3.2 and five letters of recommendation from neighbors or friends. Write a three-page letter saying why you want to sit on the Supreme Court, and you’re good to go. It will all come down to a raffle, anyway, to winnow down what is expected to be a field of thousands of candidates.

