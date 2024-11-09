Friday Night Lights Week 12

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We are back with another episode of Friday Night Lights.

The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks took down the Northwest Christian Crusaders 35-20 in the regular season finale. This victory locked up the top spot in the 4A playoffs for the Shamrocks. They will face Combs in the opening round.

Gila Ridge closed out their season on high with a 14-7 win over Independence, finishing the year at 5-5.

Cibola lost their season finale 56-14 to Raymond S. Kellis.

The 10th seeded Brawley Wildcats fell to 7th seeded Rancho Bernardo 27-28 in the first round of the CIF San Diego Section Division I playoffs. Brawley was stopped at the 1-yard line on the final play of the game, as the went for the game winning touchdown.

Imperial's comeback fell short as they lost to Christian 26-28 in the opening round of the Division II playoffs.

In Division IV, Calexico lost to Montgomery 33-6. Vincent Memorial fell 23-12 to Westview.