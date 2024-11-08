What to know about the House push to expand some Social Security benefits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to try next week to pass a Social Security-related bill to ensure benefits for workers who are also eligible for other pensions. The effort comes despite a surprise move by hard-right Freedom Caucus leaders to derail the bill. The legislation, if approved, would repeal the provisions that reduce Social Security benefits for individuals who receive other benefits, such as a pension from a state or local government. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the bill would add some $196 billion to the federal deficit over a decade.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.