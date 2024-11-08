Texas Democrats’ longtime chairman steps down after big losses continue for the party

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The longtime leader of the Texas Democratic Party is stepping down. Gilberto Hinojosa’s announcement Friday comes after another election cycle of lopsided defeats for Texas Democrats. The party also saw voters this week make a dramatic swing toward the GOP on the heavily Hispanic southern border. Hinojosa has been chairman since 2012. During that time Democrats have not won any statewide offices.

