YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is proposing an over 300% for long-term stays and 500% for short-term stays for the Long-Term Visitor Areas (LTVAs) located in Arizona and California.

The long terms fees are currently $180 and it would be changed to $600 and for short-term.

The fee would change from $40 to $200.