Lawsuit filed over measure approved by Arkansas voters that revoked planned casino’s license

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Cherokee Nation Entertainment has filed a lawsuit challenging a measure Arkansas voters approved this week that revokes its license for a planned casino in the state. The lawsuit filed in federal court on Friday claims the measure violates its constitutional rights. The lawsuit seeks to have the constitutional amendment’s enforcement blocked before it takes effect Nov. 13. The amendment blocks the last of four casinos planned in the state under a measure voters approved in 2018. The lawsuit is the latest in an ongoing political and legal fight between the Cherokee and Choctaw nations over the casino.

