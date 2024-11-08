Georgia governor declares emergency in 23 counties inundated with heavy rain and flooding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency in 23 counties swamped by flooding rainstorms. Kemp’s order Friday covers a wide section of southern Georgia that was inundated Wednesday and Thursday by heavy rains. The National Weather Service says more than 12 inches of rainfall caused flooding in Valdosta near the Georgia-Florida line. More than 10 inches fell in Evans County. Cars stalled in flooded streets in Savannah, and first responders in Bulloch County rescued residents whose homes were surrounded by water. Kemp’s order frees up state resources to assist communities with repairs and recovery.

