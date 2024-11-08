Brawley city officials continue Cattle Call Rodeo horse riding tradition

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley City officials and the U.S. Border Patrol saddled up to continue with a local rodeo tradition.

The Brawley Police Chief and El Centro Sector U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol agent led the fourth annual horse ride through the city streets as part of the cattle call festivities, which gives them the opportunity to create a closer bond with the community.

"It's just a time to go out there and say hi to the community and ignite the spirit of the cattle call and get everybody united, that what's all about," said Jimmy Duran, Brawley Police Chief.

"This event allow us the merge into the community in a very positive way interact with the community members, not just seeing us drive by in a vehicle. But actually out on the streets talking to people that doesn't get any better than that," said Gregory Bovino, U.S. BP Chief Patrol Agent.

The "Cattle Call Rodeo" starts November 8 and ends Sunday.