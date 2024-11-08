Alabama high school football player died from a heart condition, autopsy finds

NEW BROCKTON, Ala (AP) — Officials say a 14-year-old football player who collapsed during practice this summer died from congestive heart failure. Coffee County Coroner Arnold Woodham announced the cause of death Thursday following a state-conducted autopsy. Semaj Wilkins was a freshman at New Brockton High School. He died in August after collapsing during afternoon football practice. The coroner says Wilkins had a condition that can cause the heart to fail to pump blood efficiently. New Brockton is a town of about 1,400 people located about 80 miles south of Montgomery.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.