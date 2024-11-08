A Ukrainian medic fell in love with a soldier on the front. They died together in a Russian attack

A crowd of mourners lit torches and intoned a military chant to honor a Ukrainian medic and a soldier who fell in love while on the frontlines of the war and died together in a Russian shelling attack. Their funerals took place Friday at Kyiv’s crematorium. Valentyna Nahorna, whose call sign was Valkyrie, volunteered as a medic at the start of the war. She and Daniil Liashkevych fell in love just a few months ago, their friends and comrades say, but it helped them endure the war. Both were attached to the 3rd Assault Brigade and were killed on Nov. 4.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.