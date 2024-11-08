A 6.2-magnitude quake strikes off the coast in southern Chile without reports of damage

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has hit off the coast of southern Chile but there are no immediate reports of injuries or damage and no warnings of a tsunami. The quake’s epicenter was 278 kilometers (172 miles) west-northwest of Cochrane, Chile, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Cochrane is a sparsely populated area in the Patagonia region. The quake had a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

