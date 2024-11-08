1 killed and 3 wounded after gunmen open fire at Brazil’s largest international airport
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police said that unidentified gunmen in a black car killed at least one person and wounded another three Friday afternoon at Sao Paulo’s international airport in Guarulhos. Police said the fatal victim is Antônio Vinícius Lopes Gritzbach, who had previously received death threats from the First Command of the Capital, or FCC, a powerful international criminal group. Gritzbach, who had cryptocurrency businesses, had recently entered into a plea bargain with local prosecutors to speak about his ties to the criminal organization, police said.