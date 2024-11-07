Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin pledges to work with Trump and calls for less division

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin pledged to work with President-elect Donald Trump when possible in her victory speech, but also vowed to fight him to protect the national health care law and abortion rights. Baldwin narrowly won re-election to a third term over Republican businessman Eric Hovde, who was endorsed by Trump. Hovde has yet to concede in a race where the margin is so close he could seek a recount. Hovde’s campaign did not return a message seeking comment Thursday. Baldwin said she recognized that Trump won Wisconsin and she would work with him when she can.

