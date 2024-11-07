Wife of southern Illinois judge charged in his fatal shooting, police say

ALBION, Ill. (AP) — The wife of a southern Illinois judge fatally shot earlier this week has been charged in connection with his death. State police say Thursday that the 44-year-old woman is jailed on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated domestic battery. State police say she was arrested Tuesday after Edwards County sheriff’s deputies found the body of Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Valentine outside a home in Albion. Charges were filed Thursday. Court records show her first court appearance is scheduled for Friday morning.

