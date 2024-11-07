Questions about sexual orientation and gender ID on track to be on US Census Bureau survey by 2027

Questions about sexual orientation and gender identity, and changes to queries about race and ethnicity, are on track to be on the questionnaire for the most comprehensive survey of American life by 2027. U.S. Census Bureau officials said Thursday that the new or revised questions on the American Community Survey will show up on questionnaires and be asked by survey takers in three years, with the data from those questions available the following year. The changes to race and ethnicity categories were the first in 27 years and were aimed at better counting people who identify as Hispanic and of Middle Eastern and North African heritage.

