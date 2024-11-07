Police fatally shoot armed man who barricaded himself in New Hampshire bed-and-breakfast

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Officials say state police fatally shot a man armed with a rifle who had barricaded himself inside a New Hampshire bed-and-breakfast for about 10 hours. The state attorney general’s office says police responded to a call Wednesday afternoon at the Federal House Inn in Plymouth in the state’s White Mountains region and heard apparent gunshots. The state police sent a crisis negotiation team and SWAT unit members. Law enforcement communicated with the man for several hours. Officials say six members of the SWAT unit fired their guns around 1 a.m. Thursday. The man was found near a first-floor doorway.

