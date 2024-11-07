Officials outline child protective services changes after conviction of NYPD officer in son’s death

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — Officials in the New York City suburbs say they’re making changes to child protective services in response to the 2020 death of an 8-year-old boy. The boy’s police officer father forced him to sleep overnight on the concrete floor of a freezing garage. Suffolk Social Services Commissioner John Imhof said Thursday that some of the changes are aimed at strengthening the process of removing a child from a family. Officials said other changes in the works include hiring more child protective services workers to lower caseloads, increasing salaries and providing workers with mental health treatment.

