NYC parents charged in death of 4-year-old boy who prosecutors say was starved

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City couple has been indicted in the death of their 4-year-old son. Prosecutors say Jah’Meik Modlin was starved along with his siblings in a Harlem apartment where his parents kept their fridge stocked with fresh food for themselves. Nytavia Ragsdale and Laron Modlin face a range of charges including murder, manslaughter, assault and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says the couple demonstrated extreme neglect, persistent abuse and “depraved indifference for his life.” The public defender’s office representing the couple declined to comment Thursday.

