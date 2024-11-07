Man ordered to jail pending trial in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer

CHICAGO (AP) — A 23-year-old man will be jailed pending trial in the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez. Darion McMillian appeared Thursday in a Cook County courtroom filled with police officers and relatives of Martinez. A judge ruled McMillian was a danger to the community. He faces two first-degree murder charges and is also charged with attempted murder of a police officer, residential burglary and weapons violations. The 26-year-old Martinez was shot Monday after he and other officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle blocking traffic in Chicago’s Southside neighborhood. The driver of the vehicle was also shot and killed. Police say McMillian was a passenger.

