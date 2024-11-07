ICC judges unseal an arrest warrant for an alleged Central African Republic rebel

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges at the International Criminal Court have unsealed an arrest warrant for an alleged rebel from the Central African Republic accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity more than a decade ago. The warrant, which was originally issued under seal in 2018, says that Edmond Beina commanded a group of about 100-400 fighters with the anti-Balaka, a mainly Christian group which fought against the predominantly Muslim Seleka rebel group in 2013-2014. ICC judges said in a written ruling on Thursday that they unsealed the warrant for Beina’s arrest after authorities in the Central African Republic challenged the admissibility of the case.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.