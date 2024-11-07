France condemns a spat between Israeli police and French consulate staff at a Jerusalem church

JERUSALEM (AP) — The French foreign ministry says armed Israeli police forced their way into a French-owned church compound in the contested city of Jerusalem, briefly detaining two consulate members and prompting the top French diplomat to abandon his planned visit to the site. The unusual incident Thursday threatened to further strain relations between Israel and France weeks after French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for an arms embargo on Israel prompted backlash from right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The French Foreign Ministry said it would summon the Israeli ambassador in protest in the coming days.

