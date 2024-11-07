Democratic incumbent Don Davis wins reelection in North Carolina’s only toss-up congressional race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic freshman Rep. Don Davis has won reelection, defending his seat from a challenge by Republican opponent Laurie Buckhout in North Carolina’s only toss-up congressional race. Davis faced an uphill battle this year after redistricting by the GOP-controlled state legislature made the 1st Congressional District less blue than it once was. The race that culminated in Davis’ victory attracted millions of advertising dollars from both parties as Davis and Buckhout tried to capitalize on swaying the purple district.

