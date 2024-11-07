2 Swedish teens face preliminary terror charges for explosions near the Israeli Embassy in Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two Swedish teenagers who were arrested in connection with last month’s predawn explosions near the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen are facing preliminary terror charges. The charges come before formal charges and allow authorities to detain suspects during an investigation. The teens, aged 17 and 19, were arrested in early October after two hand grenades were thrown at the embassy. No one was injured and the explosions damaged another building. Danish broadcaster DR reported on Thursday from a court session that the preliminary charges say the two intended to kill people in or around the embassy.

