Why AP called Michigan for Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s lead in Michigan became insurmountable after he improved his margin in Detroit’s county and won overwhelmingly in Republican-leaning parts of the state, closing off Vice President Kamala Harris’ path to victory. As in other battleground states, Trump’s victory, called at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday, came at the margins in Michigan. Harris still carried the populous Democratic redoubt of Wayne County, but not at the level President Joe Biden did four years ago. Even if Harris had won 9 out of 10 of the ballots left to be counted she couldn’t have caught Trump at the time the race was called.

