Republicans win Pennsylvania’s attorney general race, keep other statewide row offices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans will hold all three of Pennsylvania’s statewide row offices in January, with York County District Attorney Dave Sunday taking over as attorney general. Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Auditor General Tim DeFoor were reelected Tuesday as well. It was a good day for incumbents in the Legislature, as most if not all of them seeking reelection will be returning to the Capitol for another term. The state House went into the election with a one-seat Democratic majority. The Senate is in Republican hands, with a 28 to 22 margin.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.