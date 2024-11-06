Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe defeats Democratic challenger to win Missouri governorship

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Mike Kehoe has won the Missouri governor’s race by edging out Democrat Crystal Quade. Voters promoted the lieutenant governor in Tuesday’s election. He told supporters after his victory that he would get to work fighting crime as soon as he’s sworn in. He will succeed GOP Gov. Mike Parson, who chose Kehoe to be his second-in-command in 2018. Parson is barred by term limits from seeking reelection. Voters named Kehoe the Republican gubernatorial nominee during a primary upset. He defeated the early favorite, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. Quade is the state’s outgoing state House Democratic minority leader.

