No involuntary manslaughter charges in boy’s death at nature therapy camp

LAKE TOXAWAY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he won’t pursue involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of a 12-year-old boy at a nature therapy camp. District Attorney Andrew Murray said Wednesday that Clark Harman’s death in February was tragic, but it “did not involve criminal intent or recklessness sufficient to warrant criminal charges for involuntary manslaughter under the law.” Medical examiners said in an autopsy report in June that the boy died of asphyxia. They said he couldn’t breathe in the tentlike structure he was sleeping in. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has since revoked the program’s license, citing several deficiencies.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.