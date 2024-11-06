Man arrested in the fatal shooting of Chicago police officer during a traffic stop

CHICAGO (AP) — A 23-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer during a traffic stop on the city’s Southside. Police Superintendent Larry Snelling says Wednesday that the man also faces a separate first-degree murder charge and attempted murder of a police officer. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. Officer Enrique Martinez was shot Monday night while conducting a traffic stop. Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti said a man in the front passenger seat of the vehicle pulled a handgun — equipped with a machine gun conversion device and an extended magazine — and fired at Martinez, striking the officer and the driver. Both later died.

