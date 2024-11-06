At least 4 dead and dozens are missing in Cameroon after landslide

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — At least four people died and over 50 are missing in the west of Cameroon, after three passenger buses and several road workers were caught in a landslide, authorities said Wednesday. Torrential rains weakened the soils and lead do the landslide on Tuesday, Cameroon’s Minister of Public Work Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi said after visiting the site of the disaster, a stretch of a highway linking Dschang in the West Region of Cameroon and the country’s economic capital Douala. The disaster comes as West Africa has experienced some of the heaviest flooding in decades this year, killing more than 1,000 people and displacing hundreds of thousands across the region.

