AP Race Call: Democrat Tammy Baldwin wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Wisconsin

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin won reelection to a third term representing Wisconsin on Wednesday. Baldwin’s win was key for Democrats in their hopes to maintain majority control of the Senate. She defeated Republican millionaire businessman Eric Hovde, who was making his second run for Senate, having previously lost in the 2012 Republican primary. Baldwin argued that Hovde was disconnected from Wisconsin, given that he owns a multimillion-dollar estate in California. She also hammered Hovde over his prior opposition to abortion rights. Baldwin was first elected to the Senate in 2012. The Associated Press declared Baldwin the winner at 1:42 p.m. EST.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.