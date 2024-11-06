9 people detained after unrest in Serbian city during protest over deadly roof collapse
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Nine people have been detained after unrest that erupted during a protest over last week’s deadly roof collapse in a northern Serbian city that killed 14 people and injured three. Prosecutors said Wednesday that the detained are facing charges of violent behavior, destruction of property, causing public danger and attacking the police in the city of Novi Sad. Thousands marched to demand the resignations of top officials over the fall of the concrete canopy last Friday at the city’s main railway station. When some of the protesters threw flares, rocks, bottles and red paint at city hall, police responded by firing tear gas canisters.