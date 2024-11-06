4 ways in which Donald Trump’s election was historic

Donald Trump’s election victory was history-making in several respects even as his defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation’s first Black and South Asian woman to be president. At 78, he is the oldest person elected to the presidency. When sworn in on Jan. 20, 2025, he will be a few months older than Joe Biden was at his inauguration in 2020. Trump also will be only the second president after Grover Cleveland to serve a second term following a gap.

