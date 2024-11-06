4 dead, 25 survivors in Greece after migrant smuggler allegedly forced his passengers overboard

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says the bodies of four people have been recovered from the sea just off the coast of the eastern Aegean island of Rhodes. Another 25 people have been found on land after a migrant smuggler allegedly forced his passengers overboard while transferring them from Turkey to Greece. The coast guard said the bodies of three men and one woman were recovered near the coast on the southern tip of Rhodes early Wednesday. The group of 25 survivors were found on land with police originally locating an initial group of 11 people shortly after midnight and the rest found afterwards.

