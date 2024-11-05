Why AP called North Carolina for Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican voters in North Carolina cast ballots in greater numbers than four years ago, while Democratic turnout sagged. Together, those two factors carried Donald Trump to victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, marking the third time he has carried the swing state.. While Donald Trump has consistently won North Carolina, his victory over Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 was much more narrow — just over 1%. This year Trump held a 2.8 percentage point lead when The Associated Press called the race for him at 11:18 p.m. once it became clear that there weren’t enough outstanding votes left in Democratic-leaning areas for Harris to overtake his lead.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.