North Dakota’s lone congressman, Republican Kelly Armstrong, to be state’s next governor

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong has won the race to be North Dakota’s next governor. The state’s lone congressman has served three terms in the U.S. House and on Tuesday beat Democratic state Sen. Merrill Piepkorn and independent candidate Michael Coachman. Before his House tenure, Armstrong was a state senator and party chairman. The 48-year-old attorney is a supporter of former President Donald Trump, but did not back efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. He will succeed outgoing GOP Gov. Doug Burgum, who did not seek a third term. Burgum was a finalist to be the Republican Trump’s vice-presidential running mate.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.