Nebraska and Maine could split their electoral votes. Here’s how it works

WASHINGTON (AP) — Forty-eight states and Washington, D.C., award all their presidential electoral votes to the candidate who wins statewide. And then there’s Nebraska and Maine. The two states each award two electoral votes to the winner of the statewide vote, as well as one electoral vote to the popular vote winner in each congressional district. Nebraska has three congressional districts and five total electoral votes, while Maine has two congressional districts and four total electoral votes.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.