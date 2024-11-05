Maldives recalls its ambassador in Pakistan over unsanctioned meeting with Kabul’s envoy

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials said on Tuesday they were aware the Maldives government had recalled its ambassador to Pakistan after he met with the Afghan Taliban government’s top diplomat in Islamabad without clearing it with his government. The Maldives does not recognize the Taliban government which seized power in August 2021 as United States and NATO forces withdrew from the country. The Taliban has been widely isolated for human rights violations since the takeover, including bans on Afghan girls and women. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Maldives said the recent meeting was not “sanctioned by the Government of Maldives.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.