Gianforte and Zinke seek to continue Republican dominance in Montana elections

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke are favorites to win reelection against Democratic challengers as they seek to continue Republican dominance in the Big Sky state. Gianforte and Zinke have both distanced themselves from controversies that threatened to derail their political careers. Gianforte body-slammed a reporter in 2017, while Zinke resigned in 2018 as interior secretary under former President Donald Trump amid several ethics investigations. Their Democratic challengers have tried to paint them as wealthy and out of touch with regular Montanans.

