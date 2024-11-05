Florida Sen. Rick Scott seeks reelection with an eye toward top GOP leadership post

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is hoping a reelection victory could position him for a Senate leadership role. Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell seeks an upset victory that could help her party maintain its razor-thin control of the chamber. Scott hopes to succeed U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who is stepping down as the GOP leader. A win for him would reaffirm Republican strength in the state despite ballot measures on abortion rights and recreational marijuana legalization that Democrats hope will drive their turnout. Mucarsel-Powell is running two years after Democrats lost all five statewide seats on the ballot in Republican landslides.

