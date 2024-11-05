Clemson coach Dabo Swinney challenged at poll when out to vote in election

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — It has been a rough few days for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. First, his Tigers fell at home to Louisville on Saturday night. Then, the longtime Tigers coach was challenged at his polling place when he went to vote on Tuesday. Swinney’s name is William and when he arrived, he was told that a William Swinney had already voted. Swinney explained the confusion was his eldest son, Will, had voted last week and locked the older Swinney out of the system. Officials had him fill out a paper ballot and told him there would be a hearing Friday.

